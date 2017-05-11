Alberta will review photo radar amid concerns it has become a cash cow

The Alberta government is reviewing photo radar across the province to make sure it’s targeting safety and not being used as a cash cow.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason says he wants to see justification for why photo radar is used in certain spots.

And he says they will be reviewing revenue figures to see how much money is being received by municipalities and other stakeholders.

Mason says the government is reacting to what he sees as a growing perception that photo radar is being used not to make roads safer, but to make money.

He says the review started about three months ago.

Mason says he hopes to have the review done by the fall and says public consultation, rule changes, or legislation may follow depending on what they find.