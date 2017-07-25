United Conservative Party selects interim caucus leadership team

The new United Conservative Party (UCP) has decided on its interim caucus leadership.

The team will be made up of deputy leader Mike Ellis, house leader Richard Gotfried and caucus whips Jason Nixon and Prasad Panda.

“Our united caucus is now stronger and more motivated than ever,” interim party leader Nathan Cooper said.

“This is a great day to be a conservative in Alberta, and our best days are yet to come.”

On Monday, Cooper was selected as interim leader by 22 members of the Wildrose and seven Tories.

Cooper will remain in the position until a permanent leader is selected Oct. 28.

Brian Jean, Jason Kenney and conservative strategist Doug Schweitzer have already indicated they will run in the leadership race.

The UCP was created after 95 per cent of both Wildrose and Progressive Conservative members voted on Saturday to unite the parties.