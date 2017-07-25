Politics
July 25, 2017 1:52 pm

United Conservative Party selects interim caucus leadership team

By Web Producer  Global News

Sun, Jul 23: The old PC party that dominated Alberta politics for four decades is winding down. Now, the overwhelming show of the support for the unification of the Wildrose and PC parties is leaving many questions about policy and who will lead the new United Conservative party.

Global News
A A

The new United Conservative Party (UCP) has decided on its interim caucus leadership.

The team will be made up of deputy leader Mike Ellis, house leader Richard Gotfried and caucus whips Jason Nixon and Prasad Panda.

“Our united caucus is now stronger and more motivated than ever,” interim party leader Nathan Cooper said.

“This is a great day to be a conservative in Alberta, and our best days are yet to come.”

Story continues below

READ MORE: New Alberta conservative party meets, but loses caucus member

On Monday, Cooper was selected as interim leader by 22 members of the Wildrose and seven Tories.

Cooper will remain in the position until a permanent leader is selected Oct. 28.

Brian Jean, Jason Kenney and conservative strategist Doug Schweitzer have already indicated they will run in the leadership race.

READ MORE: A new day in Alberta politics as United Conservative Party emerges

The UCP was created after 95 per cent of both Wildrose and Progressive Conservative members voted on Saturday to unite the parties.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Legislature
Alberta politics
Conservatives
Progressive Conservative party
UCP
United Conservative Party
Wildrose

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News