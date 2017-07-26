Canada
July 26, 2017 11:03 am

SQ search for driver who crashed car into Burger King, causing fire

By The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police are searching for a driver who they say may have deliberately crashed a car into a building housing a Burger King restaurant south of Quebec City.

The crash on Tuesday night sparked a fire that heavily damaged the restaurant.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, which occurred after the restaurant in Saint-Georges had closed.

The driver was no longer at the scene when firefighters arrived at about 11:30 p.m.

The fire chief in Saint-Georges says the building was already engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived.

A neighbouring Thai Express was also damaged.

