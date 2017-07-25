‘I think it’s disgusting’: Mother of child poisoned by Ontario woman upset by her release

The mother of one of the children poisoned by an Ontario woman is speaking out after police announced the woman, who police said is “at an elevated risk to re-offend,” has been released from custody.

“I think it’s disgusting,” the mother of Baby M, whose identity is the subject of a court-ordered publication ban, told Global News Tuesday.

“It’s scary for the community and the people and the children that she will be around or close to.”

Baby M is one of four children 36-year-old Christine Allen pleaded guilty to deliberately poisoning in 2014. Allen, who operated an unlicensed home day care in Kitchener from 2009 to 2011, used an over-the-counter eye care product that contained Tetrahydrozoline to poison her victims.

Peel Regional Police released an advisory Monday saying Allen has been released and will be living in the Charolais Boulevard area of Brampton.

The mother of Baby M said she used to be close friends with Allen, before finding out about the poisoning.

“Basically, I went into labour and I asked my good friend (Allen) to be there and my husband and I had [Baby M] and [Allen] ended up poisoning her moments after birth,” Baby M’s mother said, adding Baby M subsequently experienced a low heart rate and seizures.

“She continued to do it for about four months in hospital and a few other times out of hospital.”

Baby M also had periods of no eyesight, loss of hearing and difficulty breathing.

The mother said Baby M experienced health scares after Allen visited.

“Christine would come and then she would end up poisoning [Baby M], and then she would just crash.”

Baby M’s mother said her daughter is now five years old, but has suffered brain damage that has affected her speech. She is also at risk of having a stroke at any time.

“She has a lot of limitations. She is in the sixth percentile to her peers,” Baby M’s mother said.

Meanwhile, police said she will be closely monitored and subject to numerous conditions including not being in the presence of children under the age of 16 unless she is accompanied by an adult who has been approved by her parole supervisor.

