Kitchener woman convicted of poisoning 4 children to be released into Brampton area

A Kitchener woman who served jail time for deliberately poisoning four young children in her care has been released from custody into the Brampton area.

Peel Regional Police issued a public safety advisory on Monday, stating 36-year-old Christine Allen will be living in the Charolais Boulevard area and that police were obligated to let the public know upon her release.

In 2014, Allen was convicted of four counts of administering a noxious substance to cause bodily harm and was sentenced to six years in prison.

She had used an over-the-counter eye care product that contained Tetrahydrozoline to poison her victims, which could cause symptoms such as abnormal drowsiness, low blood pressure, respiratory difficulty and decreased heart rates.

All of Allen’s victims had fallen ill, with one of them suffering serious harm.

Allen operated a home day care in Kitchener from 2009 to 2011. In October 2013, she faced charges in the alleged poisonings of eight children, as well as an adult, with some charges dropped.

Police said Allen, who was released on Monday, will be subject to numerous conditions including not being in the presence of children under the age of 16 unless she is accompanied by an adult who has been approved by her parole supervisor.

Allen’s activities will be closely monitored within the community, police said, as she is “at an elevated risk to re-offend.”

The public is advised to use caution if they encounter the woman. Police said parents should be aware of their children’s activities and the people they may be associating with.