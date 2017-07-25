Suspect security footage released in sex assault investigation: Toronto police

Toronto police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in The Annex area early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a sex assault in the Bloor Street West and Robert Street area around 5:45 a.m.

A 25-year-old woman told police that she was walking eastbound on the north side of Bloor Street near Robert Street when she was approached from behind and allegedly sexually assaulted.

READ MORE: Fewer sexual assault victims are going to police – here’s what everyone needs to do

Police said the man fled eastbound on Bloor Street.

He is described as 25 to 35 years old, 5’5″ tall, with a thin build, black hair and a beard. At the time, the man was wearing a white zip-up sweater with black striping, tan pants and black shoes.

Police have released surveillance photo and video of the man wanted in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).