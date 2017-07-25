Saskatoon city council to award $3M contract to plan rapid transit system

City council is expected to award a contract to plan enhancements to the Saskatoon’s public transportation system and the implementation of “Bus Rapid Transit.”

According to the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, administration is recommending that HDR Corporation be awarded the contract worth just over $3 million for design and engineering services.

Improvements to the current Saskatoon Transit system and implementing the Bus Rapid Transit system were identified in the city’s Growth Plan.

The Growth Plan project dedicated to infrastructure design received approval for federal funding support in 2016. A total of $7.6 million is now available to Saskatoon.

In May, council authorized a request for proposals.

The external engineering services of HDR Corporation were recommended to plan and design all aspects related to the implementation of the project.

Councillors are expected to vote at Wednesday’s meeting.