Saskatchewan government continues funding of discounted bus pass program

A discounted bus pass program will continue to be funded by the Saskatchewan government.

On Wednesday, the province announced up to $1.8 million for the bus passes will be spread across a number of cities, with nearly half of that amount going to Saskatoon.

People who receive social services income assistance are eligible for the discount that gives riders $25 off a monthly pass.

“This program is an important support for Saskatchewan people on income assistance,” Saskatoon Silverspring-Sutherland MLA Paul Merriman said.

“Because the city bus is so many things to so many people, it is important we make it accessible to those who need it most.”

The The City of Saskatoon also subsidizes riders $30, dropping the cost of a monthly pass to $28.

“In order to have a strong, vibrant community it is important that all citizens can get around to work, play and live,” Coun. Bev Dubois said.

“This partnership helps people on income assistance by further subsidizing the cost of a transit pass, making our city more accessible and connected.”

City officials estimate 32,000 people will take advantage of the program.