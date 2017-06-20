Canada
City of Saskatoon cuts expected tax increase to 6.48 per cent

According to committee, City of Saskatoon administration cut an expected tax increase by just over half a percentage point to 6.48 per cent.

With a deficit looming over the 2017-18 provincial budget, the City of Saskatoon has found just over $1 million in savings.

According to a presentation at Monday’s governance and priorities committee, city administration cut the expected tax increase just over half a percentage point to 6.48 per cent.

The savings come from lower insurance premiums and other efforts to offset the yearly impact of the PST hike.

On the revenue side, a drop of $1.6 million is expected in 2018.

Administration will provide a budget update at each governance and priorities committee leading up to deliberations later this year.

Global News