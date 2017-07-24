Edmonton-based soldiers deployed to B.C. to assist with wildfire emergency

More than 200 Edmonton-based soldiers have been sent west to help with the ongoing response to the B.C. wildfires.

The majority of the 225 soldiers are from the 3rd Canadian Division and Joint Task Force West. The men and women left for B.C. following a request for additional help from the RCMP.

The soldiers will assist the RCMP in providing information to the public and working at points along the various access roads in affected areas. They will also help with the ground evacuation of residents in distress and deliver aid to affected areas.

“The most important thing 3rd Canadian Division/Joint Task Force West troops can be asked to do is assist Canadians in their time of need,” said Brig.-Gen. Trevor Cadieu, commander of the 3rd Canadian Division/Joint Task Force West.

“That is exactly what we are doing as we dispatch these Regular, Reserve and Canadian Rangers members in support of the Government of British Columbia’s evacuation and firefighting efforts.”

About 150 Canadian Armed Forces members were already in B.C. helping out in various roles.

Alberta has also sent dozens of firefighters to B.C. to help battle the wildfires.

Hot and dry conditions continue to remain a concern for firefighters in B.C.

More than 30,000 people remain displaced by the wildfires burning across the province, and officials don’t know when they might be able to lift all the evacuation orders.

A 4,126-hectare wildfire is now burning in Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park near B.C.’s border with Alberta.

The blaze, which is known as the Verdant Creek fire, was discovered on July 15, but it was officially classified as a “wildfire of note” on Sunday.

