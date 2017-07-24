Sunshine Village reopens as crews make progress on fire burning in Kootenay, Assiniboine parks

Sunshine Village resort in Banff National Park is reopening Monday as crews made progress in their fight to contain the Verdant Creek wildfire over the weekend.

All visitors and guests had to pack up on Friday afternoon, as Parks Canada temporarily turned Sunshine Village into a staging ground for their fire fight, as it gave them easier access to the blaze, which was about 2.5 kilometres away.

The mountain village’s day facility, gondola and ski lift have reopened, however the hiking trails in the area are still closed. The Brewster Creek area has also been reopened, with the exception of the Fatigue Pass Trail.

The 41,000-hectare fire, which is burning in both Kootenay National Park and Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park, is being fought by about 75 fire personnel and five helicopters.

Jane Park, deputy incident commander with Parks Canada, said most of the weekend efforts went into keeping the fire from spreading to the Bow Valley. Crews were cutting fire lines – which are meant to contain a fire from spreading – and putting out hot spots in front of the fires.

“We’re not fully contained at the moment,” Park said. “We should be at the point where we can say those areas are fully contained hopefully within the next day or two.”

Fire ban still in place

Parks Canada is reminding visitors that the fire ban is still in place in both Kootenay and Banff national parks, as dry conditions are expected to persist for some time.

Park said several charges have been laid against people starting illegal fires in both the front and backcountry.

“We have been receiving numerous calls every day about illegal fires,” Park said.

Park also said the 60-year-old Verdant Creek Cabin, which was used primarily as a patrol cabin by Parks Canada staff, was destroyed by the fire.

