Abby Nicole, country singer, dies after UTV crash

Abby Nicole, a country singer from Nebraska, has died after suffering injuries in a utility task vehicle (UTV) crash.

The 25-year-old singer, whose real name is Abby Uecker, died after the UTV she was a passenger in crashed on the racetrack at the Thayer County Fairgrounds in Deshler, Ohio on July 23.

The Thayer County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 4:20 a.m. that a woman was injured near the fairground’s racetrack. Deshler Rescue and sheriff’s deputies responded.

She was transported to Thayer County Health Services in Hebron where she died an hour later, News Channel Nebraska reported. The situation is under investigation.

The identity of the driver has not been released, though it was a male, according to the state patrol.

She and her band, Abby Nicole and Country Road, had performed at the fair on both July 22 and July 23.

“I miss you soooo much Abby Nicole… you were ready to be the One Me we talked about,” one of Nicole’s bandmates, Chad Barnhill wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“I drove home today and wanted you in my passenger seat … You weren’t there, but I still felt you.”

“I Will Always Love You Abby. I promise to celebrate your Life with others. You touched so many lives. Especially mine. Music is a Gift That Lasts a Lifetime. Thank you for Being my Gift.”

Nicole was planning on moving to Nashville in August to pursue her dreams of singing professionally.

“Just to immerse myself in that love of music and be around and write every day is kind of where I want to be. That’s what everyone says, you just have got to dive on in, and that’s what I’m going to do,” she previously told News Channel Nebraska about her upcoming move.