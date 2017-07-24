Kelowna drug dealer sent to prison following trial convictions

A Kelowna man has been sentenced to three years imprisonment after being convicted of five counts of possessing illegal drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP raided the Crawford Road rental home of Sheldon Durno Harris in October 2014, , finding 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of methamphetamine, 224 grams of heroin, 65 grams of an ecstasy type drug and 403 grams of hashish.

Police said the drugs had a street value of more than $600,000.

Officers also seized almost $19,000, about 500 rounds of ammunition, body armour and six vehicles.

READ MORE: Judge rejects application to have drug trial charges thrown out

Along with his prison time, Harris was ordered to pay a victim surcharge fee of $200, banned from possessing guns for 10 years and must submit a DNA sample.

A co-accused in the case, Tyson Nicholas Still, was found not guilty.

Still said he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time hanging out with the wrong crowd.