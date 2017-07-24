Crime
July 24, 2017 1:38 pm
Updated: July 24, 2017 1:43 pm

Pedestrian issued ticket after getting hit by car in Halifax

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax police say they responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision.

Global News/ File
A A

A 65-year-old man has been issued a ticket for failing to yield to traffic when crossing the street outside of a crosswalk after he was struck by a vehicle on Saturday night.

Halifax police say they responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision at 11:55 p.m. in the 400-block of Herring Cove Road in Halifax. They said a car travelling outbound hit a man as he was crossing the street.

READ MORE: Halifax close to marking 1 year with no pedestrian deaths

The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being transported to hospital.

Police say the man was issued the summary offence ticket under Section-125(5) of the Motor Vehicle Act for crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk zone failing to yield to traffic.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Failing to Yield to Traffic
Halifax
Pedestrian issued ticket
pedestrian vehicle collision

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News