Pedestrian issued ticket after getting hit by car in Halifax

A 65-year-old man has been issued a ticket for failing to yield to traffic when crossing the street outside of a crosswalk after he was struck by a vehicle on Saturday night.

Halifax police say they responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision at 11:55 p.m. in the 400-block of Herring Cove Road in Halifax. They said a car travelling outbound hit a man as he was crossing the street.

The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being transported to hospital.

Police say the man was issued the summary offence ticket under Section-125(5) of the Motor Vehicle Act for crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk zone failing to yield to traffic.