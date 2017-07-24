Crime
Boy charged with sexual assault of girl in Saskatoon

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A boy has been accused of sexually assaulting a girl in Saskatoon.

The alleged sexual assault of the girl, who is under the age of 10, took place on the evening of July 16 in a southeast neighbourhood.

Saskatoon police were alerted by the parents of the girl, who reported their daughter may have been assaulted.

Investigators with the sex crime unit were able to locate the boy based on a description given to them by the girl.

He was found nearby and taken into custody.

Investigators said the two were not known to each other.

The boy will make his second court appearance on Aug. 21 in Saskatoon provincial court.

He is currently under supervised care with court imposed conditions.

Saskatoon police said they are currently working with the girl and her family and providing support.

