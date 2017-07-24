Most Maritime provinces see drop in crime index, increase in incidents of fraud: Stats Canada

All but one province in Canada’s Maritimes saw a drop-off in incidents of police-reported crime in 2016, according to newly released data from Statistics Canada.

New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island all reported a decrease in department’s Crime Severity Index (CSI), at -2 per cent, -3 per cent and -3 per cent, respectively.

Newfoundland and Labrador was the only province in the region to report an increase of 6 per cent.

The Crime Severity Index measures the volume and severity of crime by drawing on police-reported crime statistics.

Overall, Canada saw a 1 per cent increase in the CSI compared to 2015.

Fraud in Atlantic Canada

The rate of total fraud saw a dramatic increase in some areas of the region.

According to Statistics Canada, total fraud includes incidents of identity theft, general fraud and identity fraud.

New Brunswick was one of two provinces in the country to report a decrease in fraud. They saw that figure drop by 12 per cent in 2016 when compared to the year before.

PEI saw a gigantic jump with the largest increase in the country. The province reported an increase of 66 per cent in total fraud.

Newfoundland had a jump of 25 per cent while Nova Scotia saw an increase of 9 per cent.

Homicide

Police property incidents of homicide were mixed throughout the Maritimes with two provinces reporting an increase.

2016 saw Newfoundland with a 133 per cent increase in reports of homicide, while Nova Scotia reported an increase of 8 per cent when compared to 2015.

PEI saw a decrease in reports of homicide with 100 per cent fewer incidents of the crime being reported.

New Brunswick statistically, remained the same.