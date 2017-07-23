14-year-old girl dies after being pulled from north Edmonton pond

An Edmonton girl who was pulled out of a pond near 82 Street and Crystallina Nera Way on Saturday afternoon died early Sunday.

A family friend said Khrystyna Maksymova, 14, was taken off life support at 1:30 a.m.

Khrystyna and her 11-year-old sister were walking a dog around the pond just before 2 p.m. on Saturday. The dog went into the water and Khrystyna went in after it, the friend said.

She said the girl was a strong swimmer but got stuck in the mud and reeds. Her sister was on the other side of the pond and heard Khrystyna screaming for help but couldn’t see her through the reeds.

The acting district fire chief said on Saturday that the conditions were tough and the water had “zero visibility.” Ed Pitman said that presented a challenge for firefighters as well as some neighbours who tried to rescue the girl before fire crews arrived.

On Sunday, Khrystyna’s parents laid white lilies at the edge of the water where she was pulled out.

— With files from Sarah Kraus