Crystallina Nera
July 22, 2017 5:15 pm
Updated: July 22, 2017 5:31 pm

Paramedics, firefighters and police called to north Edmonton pond

Emergency crews on scene at a pond in the north Edmonton neighbourhood of Crystallina Nera on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

There was a significant emergency response to a scene at a north Edmonton pond Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a fire truck, ambulances and multiple police vehicles were seen at a pond near a group of homes under construction near 82 Street and 180 Avenue.

About 45 minutes later, about a dozen people, including police, were gathered at the edge of the pond.

There is no word on the nature of the incident.

More to come…

