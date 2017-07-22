Paramedics, firefighters and police called to north Edmonton pond
There was a significant emergency response to a scene at a north Edmonton pond Saturday afternoon.
Shortly after 2 p.m., a fire truck, ambulances and multiple police vehicles were seen at a pond near a group of homes under construction near 82 Street and 180 Avenue.
About 45 minutes later, about a dozen people, including police, were gathered at the edge of the pond.
There is no word on the nature of the incident.
More to come…
