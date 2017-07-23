SAAQ shows pedestrians, cyclists dangers of trucks’ blind spots
On Sunday, the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) held an awareness campaign at Shamrock Place in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie.
The interactive event gave pedestrians and cyclists a chance to see a heavy truck up close and personal, and to show them its blind spots.
“This activity is a result of accidents that took place in 2008 and 2009,” SAAQ spokesperson Marie-Josée Michaud said.
“The coroner’s report asked the SAAQ to have preventative activities to explain to pedestrians and cyclists the dangers of these blind spots.”
Just over a week ago, a cyclist in her 30s died after a collision with a truck on the corner of Bélanger Street and 6 Avenue in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie.
“To avoid an accident, make sure that you have eye contact with the driver of the truck, ” Michaud said. “If you cannot see his eyes, it means that he cannot see you. So, move away and wait before you cross the street.”
