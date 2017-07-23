Canada
July 23, 2017 4:17 pm
Updated: July 23, 2017 5:00 pm

SAAQ shows pedestrians, cyclists dangers of trucks’ blind spots

Felicia Parrillo. By Reporter  Global News

An interactive activity, hosted by the SAAQ, at Shamrock Place in Montreal on Sunday, July 23, 2017.

Felicia Parrillo/Global News
On Sunday, the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) held an awareness campaign at Shamrock Place in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie.

The interactive event gave pedestrians and cyclists a chance to see a heavy truck up close and personal, and to show them its blind spots.

“This activity is a result of accidents that took place in 2008 and 2009,” SAAQ spokesperson Marie-Josée Michaud said.

“The coroner’s report asked the SAAQ to have preventative activities to explain to pedestrians and cyclists the dangers of these blind spots.”

Just over a week ago, a cyclist in her 30s died after a collision with a truck on the corner of Bélanger Street and 6 Avenue in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie.

“To avoid an accident, make sure that you have eye contact with the driver of the truck, ” Michaud said. “If you cannot see his eyes, it means that he cannot see you. So, move away and wait before you cross the street.”

Montreal police officers were also at the event, offering free bike engravings to cyclists.

Blindspots
Heavy truck
Marie-Josée Michaud
Montreal Police
SAAQ
Truck blindspots

