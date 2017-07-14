Canada
July 14, 2017 11:12 am
Updated: July 14, 2017 11:22 am

Cyclist killed after colliding with tanker truck in Montreal’s east end

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News
Global News
A A

A cyclist in his 30s is dead after colliding with a tanker truck on the corner of Bélanger Street and 6th Avenue in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie.

The accident occurred at 9:25 a.m. Friday.

“The truck was heading west on Bélanger and on the corner of 6th Avenue, made a right turn,” explained Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

“The cyclist was declared dead on-site.”

The truck driver is being treated for shock.

Investigators are on the scene to determine the events leading up to the incident.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Jean-Pierre Brabant
Montreal accidents
Montreal cyclists
Montreal Police
Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News