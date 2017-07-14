Cyclist killed after colliding with tanker truck in Montreal’s east end
A cyclist in his 30s is dead after colliding with a tanker truck on the corner of Bélanger Street and 6th Avenue in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie.
The accident occurred at 9:25 a.m. Friday.
“The truck was heading west on Bélanger and on the corner of 6th Avenue, made a right turn,” explained Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.
“The cyclist was declared dead on-site.”
The truck driver is being treated for shock.
Investigators are on the scene to determine the events leading up to the incident.
