Jared Kushner discloses additional $10.6 million from 70 omitted assets

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser is revising the paperwork that discloses his personal finances.

The changes come as Jared Kushner acknowledges inadvertently omitting more than 70 assets worth at least $10.6 million.

Kushner’s wife and the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, filed disclosures of her own.

She reports assets of at least $66 million and having earned at least $13.5 million in income last year from her various business ventures. They include more than $2.4 million from the new Trump hotel near the White House.

The filings reflect the extraordinary wealth of Ivanka Trump and her husband. They stepped down from running their companies and left their Manhattan apartment to move their young family to Washington earlier this year.