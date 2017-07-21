$3 million worth of drugs recovered in the GTA after joint police probe: Peel police

A year-long joint police investigation in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has led to the arrest of 16 people and nearly $3 million worth of drugs seized, according to the cops.

Peel Regional Police said that “Project Cartella” brought investigators together with the Halton Regional Police, the York Regional Police and the Ontario Provincial Police, and drew support from the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

The investigation concluded on Wednesday, after residential and commercial search warrants were issued throughout the GTA.

Four men and two women were charged including Farzad Amirhoushamand, 37, of Mississauga; Caitlin Johannes-Amirhoushmand, 31, of Mississauga; Omar Badran, 34, of Brampton; Rochelle Boreland, 34, of Toronto; Salvatore Ritacco, 43, of Vaughan; and Asif Khan, 38, of Brampton.

Police said they were charged with various drug and firearm offences, and for possession of property obtained by crime.

Farzad Amirhoushamand, Omar Badran and Rochelle Boreland were held for a bail hearing in Brampton on Thursday.



Earlier in the investigation, Peel police charged eight men and two women in connection with Project Cartella.

Arrested parties included Jason Cervini, 34, of Mississauga; Michael Ormonde, 39, of Mississauga; Carlos Louro, 56, of Mississauga; Anna Korneitchouk, 27, of Mississauga; Van Dao Pham, 51, of Vaughan; Tuan Tran, 45, of Vaughan; Thi-Binh Ngo, 51, of Vaughan; Terry Micallef, 26, of Toronto; Dylan Buijk, 28, of Springwater Township; and Kenner Buijk, 25, of Springwater Township.

Police said they seized a large amount of drugs including 8.6 kg of cocaine, 85 kg of marijuana, 1.4 kg of hashish, 6100 pills of oxycodone, 31 oz. of MDMA and 6.4 g of fentanyl.

A .25 calibre pistol and ammunition, as well as a large quantity of Canadian cash was allegedly recovered by police.