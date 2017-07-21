Nova Scotia man charged, fined $2.4K for stunting on highway

A 42-year-old man from Antigonish County has been charged for stunting after being observed travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 104 in Priestville, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the man was clocked at 167 km/h in a 110 km/h zone at 12 p.m. Friday.

He faces a $2,422.50 fine, his licence was also suspended for seven days and his vehicle was seized. He is also facing a seven-day licence suspension after providing a roadside breath sample, police say.