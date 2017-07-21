Each week, we’re joined by cookbook author and president and founder of The Gourmet Warehouse Caren McSherry with a recipe to help you up your game in the kitchen and wow your dinner party guests.

This week we are looking at B.C. nugget potatoes. These lovely new potatoes are not around for a long time, but while they are abundant, cook, eat and enjoy them.

LISTEN: Foodie Friday – B.C. nugget warm potato salad



What you need

2 pounds BC new nugget potatoes

2 heaping tablespoons grainy Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons lemon flavoured vinegar

½ teaspoons fresh lemon zest

1 heaping tablespoon capers, drained and blotted dry

2/3 cup good quality extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon fleur de sel or Maldon salt

Good grinding of fresh pepper

1/3 cup finely chopped parsley

How to do it

Boil the potatoes in salted water until cooked, do not over cook or they become water logged. A knife should easily pierce through to indicate doneness.

While the potatoes are cooking, place the mustard, vinegar and zest in a bowl.

Whisk together, slowly pour in the oil, whisking the entire time until the dressing binds together.

Add the salt, pepper and capers. Stir, taste for seasoning and adjust accordingly. Set aside.

When the potatoes are done, drain immediately, transfer to your serving bowl and pour the dressing over the hot potatoes, stir to combine, the dressing will be absorbed into the potatoes.

Add the chopped parsley and serve.

Serves 4-6