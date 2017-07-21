Wildrose leader Brian Jean ‘extremely positive’ before Unite the Right vote

Alberta’s political landscape could change this weekend as members of the Progressive Conservative and Wildrose parties vote whether to merge the two parties.

Voting opened online and at one voting station in Edmonton for the PCs on Thursday. Other voting stations around the province will be open Saturday, as will voting for Wildrose members.

Wildrose leader Brian Jean was in Edmonton Thursday night for a unity rally. He’s confident the two parties will merge.

“It looks extremely positive at this stage to get unity on Saturday and to move forward after that with one consolidated conservative movement,” Jean said.

The Wildrose needs 75 per cent approval, while the PC party needs 51 per cent approval to merge.

“That’s what makes the Wildrose and the legal structure so great. That’s why we’re taking that legal structure and putting it behind the new united party, because it actually responds to the members,” Jean said.

“The new party is also going to have that 75 per cent threshold.

Concerns have been raised by Wildrose members about the voting process. Some members have said they’ve had a tough time getting the necessary PIN and are worried about only have one day to cast their vote.

“I am concerned and I’ve raised it with our executive director, and he’s assured me that they’re doing everything possible to eliminate all those issues,” Jean said.

However, most members have received their PIN and those who haven’t can do so online, the Wildrose leader said.

“We want to make sure that we offer Albertans the best opportunity and the best choice going forward and that’s one consolidate conservative moment that will represent Albertans and give them the best quality life possible.”

Voting officially ends Saturday night at 6 p.m., with the results scheduled to be released shortly afterwards.

If the merger goes through, Jean and Jason Kenney will be among the candidates vying to lead the United Conservative Party.