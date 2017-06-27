Politics
June 27, 2017 10:37 am

Alberta Progressive Conservative members vote in July on fate of party

By Web Producer  Global News
A A

Alberta’s Progressive Conservative Party will spend three days in July determining whether to merge with the Wildrose Party.

PC members will vote between July 20 and July 22 online or by phone on the draft unity agreement with the Wildrose. Members who want to vote will have to register and receive a personal identification number.

Story continues below

READ MORE: What an Alberta PC-Wildrose merger could mean for Rachel Notley’s NDP

The last day to buy or renew a Tory membership is July 12.

In May, Wildrose leader Brian Jean and PC Party Leader Jason Kenney announced a tentative agreement to unify the political parties into the United Conservative Party.

READ MORE: Alberta PCs, Wildrose unveil plans to merge, create United Conservative Party

The deal still has to be approved by 75 per cent of Wildrose members and just over 50 per cent of PC members. If it goes ahead, the new party will set up a leadership committee with an eye to electing a new leader by Oct. 28.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Government
Alberta Legislature
Brian Jean
Jason Kenney
NDP
PCs
Progressive Conservative party
progressive conservatives
Wildrose
Wildrose party
Wildrose PC merger

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News