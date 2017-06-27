Alberta Progressive Conservative members vote in July on fate of party

Alberta’s Progressive Conservative Party will spend three days in July determining whether to merge with the Wildrose Party.

PC members will vote between July 20 and July 22 online or by phone on the draft unity agreement with the Wildrose. Members who want to vote will have to register and receive a personal identification number.

The last day to buy or renew a Tory membership is July 12.

In May, Wildrose leader Brian Jean and PC Party Leader Jason Kenney announced a tentative agreement to unify the political parties into the United Conservative Party.

The deal still has to be approved by 75 per cent of Wildrose members and just over 50 per cent of PC members. If it goes ahead, the new party will set up a leadership committee with an eye to electing a new leader by Oct. 28.