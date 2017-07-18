Jason Kenney spent nearly $1.5M on Alberta PC leadership race

Jason Kenney spent just shy of $1.5 million on his campaign to become the leader of the Alberta Progressive Conservatives, a dollar figure nearly nine times what his fellow candidates spent.

Kenney spent $1.46 million on the contest, which he ultimately won last March, according to documents released by Elections Alberta on Tuesday.

Kenney’s rivals spent far less, with Richard Starke coming in second with $162,603; Stephen Khan spent $24,919 on the campaign, while Byron Nelson spent the least at $15,579.

Kenney filed statements showing he received $1.49 million in contributions, $1.3 million of which came from those donating more than $250.

The former Calgary MP and federal minister received seven donations worth $26,000.

Each candidate was required to pay a $30,000 non-refundable fee to run in the race.

Since becoming leader, Kenney has worked with Wildrose leader Brian Jean on a plan to merge their teams into the United Conservative Party.

Alberta PC members will vote between July 20 and July 22 on the draft unity agreement with the Wildrose. The results will be announced July 22 – the same day Wildrose announces the results of its unity vote.

A majority of PC members are needed to ratify the unity plan while more than 75 per cent of Wildrose members have to sign off on it.

Visit Elections Alberta’s website to see the full financial statements.