Damage in the millions from June hail storm in Saskatoon

A brief, but violent, hail storm that hammered Saskatoon at the beginning of June caused millions of dollars in damage, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

Toonie-sized hail pummeled houses and vehicles on June 2 and hundreds of claims were filed with SGI.

READ MORE: Claims rack up after hailstorm hammers parts of Saskatoon

SGI president and CEO Andrew Cartmell said it caused an estimated $38 million in damage.

“That 38 million is our first estimate,” Cartmell said.

“Chances are it will go down because we tend to be conservative in our estimates.”

Another major storm hit the city on July 10 and while there was hail and extensive flooding, there does not appear to be as much damage.

READ MORE: Torrential rains and hail pummel parts of Saskatoon

SGI said it has not received many initial claims and is estimating costs will be significantly less.

Anyone who has not filed a claim has up to two years to report it.