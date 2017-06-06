Claims rack up after hailstorm hammers parts of Saskatoon

Many people in Saskatoon spent the weekend assessing damage done by a brief, but powerful, hailstorm on Friday.

Hundreds of vehicle and property claims have filed with Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) after hail pummeled parts of the city.

.@PQuinlanGlobal Ping pong ball sized hail at Preston & Taylor for the last three minutes!! #yxe #skstorm pic.twitter.com/astpgmtA7Z — Taryn Roberts (@Tarynnosaurus13) June 2, 2017

The hailstorm moved out, just as quickly as it moved it.

“There was lots of different sizes of hail and we just a customer pull in and he was scared that hail was going to go right through his windshield,” Chelsea Stebner, with Parr Autobody, said.

The violent, but brief, hailstorm hammered houses and vehicles with toonie-sized hail.

“Each of our employees, almost all of them have damage on their vehicles, so I highly suggest, especially in the Sutherland area and where else it would hit, is make sure you inspect your vehicle very carefully,” Stebner said.

Damage to both homes and vehicles in many cases still needs to be conducted but SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy said the number of claims filed was already significant.

“We’re expecting that number to rise, right now we’re sitting at about 2,200 vehicle claims and about 300 property claims.”

The cost of the destruction is still unknown and anyone with a claim is encouraged to file it as quickly as possible, but you have up to two years to report it.

“Last year in Moose Jaw, for example, we had a hail storm that resulted in a combined 7,000 claims both auto and property,” McMurchy said.

“In 2013 we saw another hailstorm in southeastern Saskatchewan again about another 7,000 claims – those are pretty significant events – it is possible that we’ll approach that with this one.”

Officials said if your vehicle was hit hard, take whatever steps you can to prevent further damage caused by rainfall.

“Take what steps you reasonable can to protect your property, document the damage as best you can for when you do file that insurance claim and that will help speed the process along.”