‘Dead Matter’: Alberta-based zombie survival game hits Kickstarter

Do you have what it takes to survive a hoard of the walking dead in the mountains and foothills of Alberta?

A new video game aims to put people’s zombie-fighting skills to the test.

Quantum Integrity Software Inc., a Calgary-based company, has set out to turn Alberta into a zombie-infested wasteland in Dead Matter, a new video game.

The company hopes that Albertans will contribute money through a Kickstarter campaign to help realize the game.

“We live here. That’s a pretty big motivation for us,” founder and lead programmer Nikolas Zorko said when asked why his team chose to base the game in their province.

“I love living here. I love the mountains. I love Calgary, and I just love Alberta, and we wanted to use it as a backdrop because it’s just, quite frankly, a very beautiful place to have it set.”

The company’s website says the game is almost fully customizable, and that players will have full control over their avatars. The gaming world can also be modified.

Dead Matter will be their breakthrough release for Quantum Integrity, which Zorko described to News Talk 770 as a home operation with 10 employees.

His team has used NASA satellite data to create accurate depictions of Alberta.

That data was then run through World Machine, a separate computer program that can fill in details that NASA’s LIDAR data missed.

“There are three really noteworthy places that we tried pretty hard to make sure that, when the time comes, we will nail them perfectly and that’s Canmore, Banff and Calgary,” he added.

“I think nailing the feel of actually being here, rather than just the accurate layout and location and making sure that every rock is in the right place. Making sure that it feels right, is very important to us.”

Zorko said an early version of the project will be available to Kickstarter supporters in the first quarter of 2018.

From there, they’ll work with fans to ready it for a hard launch.