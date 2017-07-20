Cameron Scott running for Saskatchewan Party in Saskatoon Fairview byelection

A current Saskatoon Public School Board trustee has been acclaimed as the Saskatchewan Party candidate for the Saskatoon Fairview byelection.

Cameron Scott will be officially nominated by the party on Aug. 2.

Scott was elected as the Ward 4 school board trustee in 2016 and has worked as a correctional officer for 10 years.

He said those experiences have given him an outlook on the challenges that are being faced by the city and the province.

“There’s no question that our province has faced challenging financial times recently, and there were difficult decisions in the recent budget,” Scott said.

“But let’s remember how far Saskatoon has come in just the last decade.”

“Young people are staying here, our population is up, more people are working, the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital is under construction, and there are new schools to send our kids to.”

The seat became vacant in June when Saskatchewan Party MLA Jennifer Campeau announced she was stepping down to accept a job with mining company Rio Tinto.

Campeau won the seat twice – in 2011 and 2016 – in close races.

“Saskatoon Fairview has had strong representation with the Saskatchewan Party since 2011, and I look forward to continuing that tradition,” Scott said.

A byelection date has not been set, but must be called within six months of the seat becoming vacant.