Fire west of Penticton 100 per cent contained

A brush fire that broke out just west of Penticton Thursday morning is now fully contained.

The 0.5 hectare blaze started on Westwood Drive in the West Bench neighborhood.

The brush fire broke out near a tree with a lot of ground fuel from pine cones that had dropped.

The fire candled trees and spread rapidly threatening homes in a subdivision.

The blaze was attacked by both City of Penticton firefighters and and the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Embers from the fire blew onto two cedar shake roofs of homes, but firefighters managed to limit the damage and prevented the fire from spreading into the homes.

Residents who were evacuated from their homes are being allowed back in.

UPDATE: B.C. Wildfire Service says West Bench Drive fire is 0.5 of a hectare and no longer spreading.

UPDATE: City of Penticton says two homes impacted by the Westwood Drive Fire. At least one helicopter now on scene dropping water. Evacuees to register at Penticton Community Centre.

Fire crews are responding to a fire west of Penticton.

The blaze is burning off Westwood Drive, in the West Bench area.

There are houses in the area.

Peter Weeber, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Penticton, said nearby residents have been evacuated from their homes for safety reasons.

Witnesses say trees can be seen candling.

The fire call came in some time after 9 Thursday morning.

Smoke can be seen billowing into the sky.

Road blocks have been set up around the fire to allows crews access to fight it.

More details to come.