July 20, 2017 12:51 pm

7-year-old loses leg after incident with farming combine, now in stable condition: police

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A seven-year-old girl has had her leg amputated after an incident with a farming combine in the area of Clementsvale.

Earlier reports had indicated that it was a nine-year-old who was injured, Nova Scotia RCMP say those were not correct.

According to police, at approximately 6:50 p.m. the girl was struck by a combine and sustained critical injuries including an amputated leg and severely injured arm.

At the time, the girl was playing in the hayfield that the combine was harvesting.

The hay in the field was approximately three feet high and the combine operator could not see the girl.

“Everything thus far indicates that it was a tragic event, an accident,” said Cpl. Dione Canning of the RCMP.

The girl was originally transported by ambulance to a local medical clinic before being taken by LifeFlight to the IWK Hospital in Halifax for further treatment.

RCMP are still investigating.

Police say the girl is currently in stable condition though her injuries were described as life threatening.

