Canada
July 19, 2017 9:05 pm

Nova Scotia emergency crews respond to child hit by combine in Clementsvale

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP say a child has been hit by a combine.

File / Global News
A A

RCMP in both Annapolis and Digby counties have responded to an incident in the Clementsvale, N.S. area.

Police say at approximately 6:50 p.m. a young child was struck by a combine and sustained serious injuries.

Fire, EHS and LifeFlight were also on scene to assist.

The police investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Child Hit by Combine
Clementsvale Nova Scotia
Combine
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News