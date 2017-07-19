Nova Scotia emergency crews respond to child hit by combine in Clementsvale
A A
RCMP in both Annapolis and Digby counties have responded to an incident in the Clementsvale, N.S. area.
Police say at approximately 6:50 p.m. a young child was struck by a combine and sustained serious injuries.
Fire, EHS and LifeFlight were also on scene to assist.
The police investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.