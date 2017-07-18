N.S. man facing impaired boating charge after RCMP coastline patrols

A Nova Scotia boater is facing alcohol-related charges following patrols by Lunenburg County District RCMP on Sunday.

Police made their way along the coastline between Chester and Mahone Bay and checked approximately 20 vessels to ensure safety equipment was on board and regulations were being followed.

Six warnings were issued for Liquor Control Act violations and four operators also received warnings for operating a vessel without a valid licence.

The 34-year-old Tancook Island man charged with impaired operation of a vessel will appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court in September.

Sunday’s patrols also prompted RCMP to remind people of boating safety after they had to loan extra personal flotation devices as boat operators did not have enough for everyone on board. RCMP say people are reminded to ensure they have enough life-jackets for everyone on a boat, they must have a valid licence and to be aware of alcohol-related regulations for boating.