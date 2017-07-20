Crime
Man turns himself in after dog rescued from garbage bin in Toronto

The puppy was brought to a vet after being found in a garbage can outside Lawrence Square.

Toronto police have made an arrest in an animal cruelty case where a puppy was found discarded in a garbage can in North York.

Police say a man surrendered Thursday morning at 32 Division, two days after a photo was released in an attempt to identify the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing, but charges are expected, police said.

On July 11, a passerby found the yelping Yorkie puppy wrapped in sealed plastic bags inside a garbage can outside Lawrence Square Shopping Centre.

The three-month-old dog, which was uninjured, was brought to a vet and later adopted by someone known to the person who made the discovery.

Police say a man was seen on video camera disposing of a bag that was later found to contain a puppy.

Toronto Police Service

 

