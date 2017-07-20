Nightly closing of Airport Drive for road resurfacing

Drivers who would normally use Airport Drive to get to and from the Saskatoon airport will have to use an alternate route for the next four nights.

City crews will be resurfacing Airport Drive from Circle Drive to Cynthia Street starting on Thursday, July 20.

READ MORE: Saskatoon seeking public input for ‘Imagine Idylwyld’

The work will take place between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. to speed up the project and limit the impact on drivers.

Traffic will be detoured to Avenue C North during the road closure.

Airport Drive will be open during the day but officials caution that the surface could be bumpy and speed limits and lane restrictions will be in place during the day.

READ MORE: 3 Saskatoon intersections to receive makeovers

Crews will also be working on Robin Way at the same time.

Work is expected to be completed by Monday morning.