3 Saskatoon intersections to receive makeovers

The largest intersection improvement project in Saskatoon this year is scheduled to begin at Warman Road and 51st Street on Monday.

Once complete, the intersection will have an additional dedicated northbound left turn lane and a new protected southbound left turn lane.

Pedestrian islands will also be realigned as part of the work.

The project was scheduled to go ahead last fall, but city officials delayed it until 2017 “to allow some more time to work with the contractor on different phasing options for construction to minimize delays,” said Angela Gardiner, director of transportation with the City of Saskatoon.

The project is expected to last 11 weeks with lane restrictions and closures in place.

“Despite what we’ve done to minimize the delays, there are going to be some impacts at this intersection. We are encouraging people to look at other routes,” Gardiner said.

New pedestrian islands and medians are planned for Diefenbaker Drive and 22nd Street as part of a two-year project scheduled for completion in mid-June.

Weather delays slowed progress at the intersection last fall.

In early July, Preston Avenue and Taylor Street will undergo work to add a turning to lane. Construction is scheduled for completion before school resumes in fall.

