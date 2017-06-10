Saskatoon seeking public input for ‘Imagine Idylwyld’

The City of Saskatoon is asking people how they imagine an improved Idylwyld Drive.

The third phase of public engagement kicked off on Friday; the main area of focus for the city is the corridor between 20th and 25th streets.

People will have the opportunity to take a look at multiple “Imagine Idylwyld” design options developed by the city to improve the area’s connectivity.

“In the first couple of phases, we gathered input from people about what they saw as issues and opportunities in that area,” Lesley Anderson, planning and development director with the City of Saskatoon, said.

“We’ve taken their input, we’ve done the technical analysis, and we’ve come up with some options and different solutions.”

According to the city, the changes address issues like predictability, lane configuration and traffic signals.

“For example on 22nd Street, there are lanes where you can turn onto Idylwyld or go straight, and that has an impact on traffic signal timing,” Anderson said.

People are being asked to complete the survey on the city’s website before July 23.

“We’re going to take all that input and it’s going to inform the final design, which will be presented back to the community in the fall of 2017,” Anderson said.

“And once we’ve gotten feedback on that, it’ll go to city council in early 2018.”