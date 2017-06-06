RV parking on Saskatoon streets allowed for short periods of time

More and more oversized recreational vehicles are showing up in residential neighbourhoods in Saskatoon.

That’s OK, as long as they don’t monopolize parking or someone’s view for a long period of time.

Motor homes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel trailers can be parked on a roadway for up to 36 hours.

After that, they must be relocated off-street for at least 48 hours before being parked on the street again.

The city typically only cracks down on RV parking when someone calls it in.

“All of our parking enforcement is compliant driven, we don’t go around enforcing it but if someone was to see it – we would deal with it because it is a liability issue,” Andrew Hildebrandt, the city’s director of community standards, said.

The owner could face a fifty dollar ticket if the RV is not moved within the restricted time limit.

Construction trailers require a right-of-way permit to be parked on city streets.