Saskatoon’s summertime battle; overgrown grass complaints already filed by residents

With our weather heating up, it’s sure to give your grass a bit of a boost but for some that’s where the nightmare begins.

Every summer, the battle is on among Saskatoon residents. A war waged over lawn care and and a lack of upkeep by thy neighbour.

“There’s calls where people have tires and vehicles in their front yards so it’s an issue every year,” said Troy Davies, City Councillor for Ward 4.

Davies fields dozens of calls during the summer months regarding overgrown grass. Tall grass is fine in a field but not on a front lawn.

“Not to pick on rental properties but a lot of the times they are some of the culprits when we talk about these houses,” Davies added.

“It does depreciate the value of your home, if I’m looking to sell a house and I see a neighbour next door whose house isn’t well maintained and I know it’s something I’m going to have issues with – I’m not buying that house.”

Annually, the fire department receives an estimated 360 complaints regarding this type of concern. Officials say that makes up about 20 per cent of their priority three calls categorized as nuisance issues.

“There’s a maximum height of 20 centimetres or 8 inches with which you must keep your grass,” said Wayne Rodger with the Saskatoon Fire Department.

“So anybody who exceeds that they are then in contravention of the property maintenance bylaw.”

The bylaw also extends to the condition of the yard.

“It is a residential yard and certainly there’s going to be an expectation that things will be stored there but if in our opinion it seems somewhat excessive – we would then have the limitations that are within the bylaw to address those,” Rodger said.

Creepy critters like mice love a collection of debris and garbage which is why fire officials say it can’t be permitted even if it’s contained within a yard by a fence-line.

“Although there is some perceptions out there that just because nobody can see it, it’s not a problem – in fact, it is.”

Socioeconomics, mental health or just being unaware of the bylaw can all play into why this happens. If the problem is big enough, a fire inspector can issue an immediate fine or notice of violation starting at $250.

“A second offence is $500 dollars and a third offence is $750,” added Rodger.

You could also be taken to court, if legal documents are served and a charge laid after failing to mow your lawn within a prescribed time frame.

The City of Saskatoon can also come and tackle the work, the expense is then applied to your property taxes.