Saskatoon city council approves updated building bylaw

Saskatoon has updated its 25-year-old building bylaw.

City council approved the updated bylaw at its meeting on Tuesday and repealed the old bylaw.

Kara Fagnou, the city’s director of building standards, said the updated bylaw reflects current practices and clarifies the requirements and conditions for making a building permit application.

“It’s business as usual, only better,” Fagnou said in a release.

“We have consolidated and improved our information to capture all key aspects of the building process into the bylaw.”

Fagnou said it will also provide better transparency for applications and administration of the building permit process, including defining expiry dates, outlining the process to apply for an extension, and clarifying site conditions and signage requirement.

Key stakeholders were involved in the update to help improve the way life-safety systems are addressed in the building process.

This will ensure installations are done in accordance with the approved engineered design, which was previously outside the scope of the program.

Building standards division staff will be working with the industry and civic departments over the next six months to develop an implementation plan to support a rollout of the updated bylaw.

Full enforcement of the provisions is expected to start on Jan. 1, 2018.

Building bylaw No. 9455 replaces building bylaw No. 7306.