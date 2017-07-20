Advisory issued in Saskatchewan for algae blooms

Canada
Algae blooms may be forming quickly in Saskatchewan due to the recent streak of warm weather.

The Water Security Agency and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health are advising people to avoid contact with algae blooms.

Algae blooms occur during calm, hot weather on lakes and reservoirs with shallow, slow moving or still water that have sufficient nutrients.

Heavy concentrations of blue-green algae could appear to be blue-green, bright blue, grey or tan in colour.

It often gives water a shimmering, foamy and often pea soup appearance and can last for up to three weeks.

Direct contact with algae blooms or consumption of algae contaminate water could results in red skin, a sore throat, cramps, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact the Healthline at 811 or see a health care provider.

Caution should also be exercised with consuming fish and shellfish caught in areas where blooms exist.

Blue-green algae blooms can also be harmful to household pets and livestock.

