Mass cattle deaths caused by poor water quality

After around 200 cattle died in a pasture last week near Shamrock, Sask., water tests were conducted to determine the cause of death of the cows. Poor water quality, dehydration and hot weather were all factors in the deaths.

Tests show that the concentration of sulphate in the water was extremely high. Over 24,000 milligrams per litre of the substance was found in the water source, with concentrations greater than 7,000 frequently causing death in cattle.

The concentration of total dissolved solids (TDS), the combined number of all substances in a liquid, was also high at 33,400 milligrams per litre. Cattle should not drink water with more than 7,000 milligrams per litre of TDS.

According to a release from the Ministry of Agriculture, “a handful” of deaths occurred after the initial discovery. The herd has been moved to a different pasture, and the danger period for most of them is believed to be over. However, some severely affected animals who are not responding well to treatment may still die.

The province is reminding producers to check their cattle regularly.