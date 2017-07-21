Mark Stephen: Calgary Stampeders fans just as boisterous as Roughriders devotees

It’s time for a reality check. I’d like to end one of the great myths in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Every time the Saskatchewan Roughriders come to McMahon Stadium, I hear about how the Saskatchewan fans will outnumber Stampeders fans. In fact, I am told, it will be just like a Saskatchewan home game. That is Nonsense.

Saskatchewan fans are loyal to their club and will make themselves known at visiting stadiums. They will be outfitted in team gear, such as hats, jerseys and coats. Merchandise sales are a big part of Saskatchewan’s financial clout.

Saskatchewan fans are very good at making themselves visible. Looking into the crowd, it is easy to spot a Saskatchewan supporter.

By contrast, Stampeders fans may not always be decked out in team gear. Plenty of people wear team jerseys to McMahon, but many others are comfortable just showing up in what they were wearing earlier in the day.

The contrast makes it appear there are more Saskatchewan fans.

Fans of the green gang will be boisterous in cheering on their hapless heroes. But that din is nothing compared to the sounds of Stampeders fans cheering their team after a touchdown.

While Roughriders fans’ support for their squad is commendable, they don’t outnumber Stampeders fans. It’s time to bust that myth.