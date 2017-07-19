Justin Trudeau visits Patro Laval day camp

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to visit the Patro Laval day camp to highlight the first anniversary of the Canada Child Benefit.

He’s expected to be joined by Jean Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

In 2016, the Liberals introduced the benefit to replace the Canada Child Tax Benefit, the Universal Child Care Benefit and income splitting. The payments are scaled to each household taking in a number of factors, including income, how many children are in the household and how old those children are.