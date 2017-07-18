Sidney Crosby bringing Stanley Cup to Halifax’s Natal Day parade

Sidney Crosby will bring the Stanley Cup to Halifax and Dartmouth for Natal Day.

In a tweet sent out by The Sidney Crosby Hockey School, which is run out of Cole Harbour, people are told to be ready to welcome the championship trophy.

Get ready, the Stanley cup is coming to town! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/c8Cpbzk6c7 — CrosbyHockeySchool (@87HockeySchool) July 19, 2017

I will be taking Lord Stanley to the streets Monday August 7th in the Halifax – Dartmouth Natal Day Parade. -SC (2/2) — CrosbyHockeySchool (@87HockeySchool) July 19, 2017

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain had hinted that he would bring the cup to the parade during a news conference last Wednesday, telling reporters that he would have it on Aug. 6 and 7.

He said Natal Day on Aug. 7 — also his 30th birthday — was one date being “thrown” around.

Last Friday, Natal Day Festival chair Greg Hayward told Global News that logistics still needed to be worked out by Crosby’s team but said the hockey player would be welcome in the parade.

The parade will begin on Monday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m.