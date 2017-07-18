COMMENTARY: Colin Kaepernick doesn’t need advice, especially from Michael Vick

Let me get this straight.

Michael Vick, a convicted felon, has offered advice to Colin Kaepernick on how to clean up his image and get back in the NFL.

Michael Vick? The same man who went to federal prison for 21 months after bankrolling and participating in a vicious dog fighting ring?

Yup, same guy. Vick, a former Pro Bowl quarterback, suggested Kaepernick should cut his afro and “just go clean cut,” saying “the most important thing that he needs to do is just try to be presentable… image is everything.”

He later clarified his comments on Twitter.

Kaepernick, you will recall, made headlines last year when he sat down, and later knelt down, during the playing of the U.S. national anthem.

He did so to protest the way African Americans were being mistreated, and in some cases, killed by police officers.

Kaepernick is a free agent and is coming off a substandard year on the field.

His stance on racial issues may be deemed too much of a distraction by NFL head coaches and general managers who don’t want to deal with that type of publicity.

Kaepernick doesn’t need to cut his hair or tidy up to become “presentable,” and dare I say it, less black. That’s laughable, disturbing and ridiculous all rolled into one.

He doesn’t need football. He has something more powerful than Vick and most other athletes don’t have, and that’s a voice and a message that many people respect.