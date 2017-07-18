Okanagan parks close due to fire danger

Numerous parks in the central Okanagan have shut down to the public to reduce the risk of fire.

“These regional parks will remain closed until further notice,” Regional District of Central Okanagan spokesperson Bruce Smith said. “The extended forecast predicts continued high temperatures which raises the potential danger of a serious fire.”

This is the first time since 2014 that the extreme fire hazard has led to the closures.

“While many of these parks that are closed have had fuel modification work done, they are in forested areas with challenging terrain in close proximity to subdivisions and neighbourhoods,” Smith said. “With the extreme fire danger the risk of any serious interface fire is high.”

Residents are asked to stay out of closed parks and obey signage.

Anyone found inside a closed park could be subject to a fine of $500.

Some of the bigger parks to close include:

• Trepanier Creek Greenway Regional Park

• Coldham Regional Park

• Glen Canyon Regional Park

• Kalamoir Regional Park

• Rose Valley Regional Park

• Stephens Coyote Regional Park

• Scenic Canyon Regional Park

• Mission Creek Greenway (Phase 2) – (Hollywood Road entrance upstream)

For a detailed list of park closures, residents are asked to check local municipal websites.