Calgary air quality expected to reach ‘high risk’ rating on Wednesday

With smoke from wildfires burning in British Columbia expected to drift into Calgary again Wednesday evening, Environment Canada is warning residents about the “high risk” air conditions.

The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) is expected to reach 10 on Wednesday in parts of central and southern Alberta.

Environment Canada said they don’t yet know where they thickest smoke will be, but “indications are that the corridor of thickest smoke and poorest air quality will be between Hinton, Red Deer, and Edmonton.”

The smoke is headed toward Alberta as a cold front has flushed a lot of it out of B.C. and toward the Rocky Mountains.

Residents could experience symptoms like coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

People with breathing issues are advised to stay inside and find a place that’s cool and ventilated, Environment Canada suggests. The agency also said air conditioners that cools and filters air may help.

It also advises people to keep their windows closed.

Children, seniors and people with cardiovascular or lung disease are especially at risk when air quality is so poor.

Environment Canada also said wearing a mask isn’t the best way to protect yourself from air pollution, suggesting instead that they offer a “false sense of security,” leading people to spend more time outside increasing their exposure.

An air quality statements was also issued in Calgary Monday as the AQHI was expected to reach five, which is moderate.